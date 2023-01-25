Cross-country motorways, Koh Lanta bridge on Thailand’s THB31bn road menu

About 11.2 billion baht of this investment will come from state budget, while 19.75 billion baht will come from other sources, government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Tuesday.

She added that the construction of the M6 motorway (Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima) is now 98% complete while the M81 motorway (Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi) is 85% complete. Both motorways should be ready for public use in 2025.

The Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Bangkok Outer Ring Expressway, which will increase traffic flow to the South, is now 45.25% complete, while the M82 motorway (Bang Khun Tian-Ekachai-Ban Phaeo) is 77.22% complete. Both projects are also expected to open for traffic in 2025.

Two transport projects are expected to finish next year, namely the fifth Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan-Bolikhamxai), and the road connecting the Aircraft Repair Station and the third Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge in Nakhon Phanom.

Two missing link projects were approved by the Cabinet in 2022 and will start this year. They are the Songkhla Lake Bridge to connect Songkhla and Phatthalung, and the Koh Lanta Bridge to link Koh Lanta Klang and Koh Lanta Noi in the Andaman Sea.

The projects will aid people’s transport, promote tourism, and boost economies at the regional level, Trisulee said.

Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul has tasked the Transport Ministry with ensuring that these transport mega projects finish within deadlines, she added.