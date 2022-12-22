Transport Ministry launches joint electric bus-boat card for Bangkok commuters
The Transport Ministry on Thursday launched one-fare electric cards for Bangkok commuters to save cost by riding electric buses and boats.
Chayatham Promsorn, permanent secretary at the Transport Ministry, launched the so-called Hop Card during the “Thai Smile Happy Gift: Start to Connect” event at the ministry.
Thai Smile Bus has provided electric buses and boats to operators who have received concessions to operate in Bangkok. Thai Smile Bus also provides electric ticketing platform on electric buses and boats.
Chayatham said the Hop Cards are available in two packages.
In the first package, passengers pay only 50 baht per day and can ride electric buses and boats of operators using Thai Smile Bus platform with unlimited trips.
In the second package, commuters pay 40 baht a day to ride electric buses in the Thai Smile Bus network in over 120 routes in Bangkok with unlimited trips.
Chayatham said so far there are 1,250 electric buses serving passengers on over 120 routes and the buses transport over 10,000 passengers a day.
The ministry aims to increase the number of electric buses in Bangkok and suburban areas to 3,500 next year, he added.
In the future, the ministry hopes to expand the link to electric railways as well, the permanent secretary said.