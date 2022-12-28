Senior Transport Ministry official nominated as new EEC secretary-general

The source said a selection committee for the new EEC Office secretary-general has picked Jula to replace Kanit Saengsuphan, whose tenure expired in August.

The EEC Policy Committee, which is headed by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, will convene a meeting soon to consider Jula’s nomination.

If the committee agrees with the nomination, the panel will define his role and salary before formally appointing him to the post, crucial for Thailand’s economic development, the source added.