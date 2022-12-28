Senior Transport Ministry official nominated as new EEC secretary-general
Jula Sukmanop, an inspector-general, has been nominated as the next secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office, a Government House source said.
The source said a selection committee for the new EEC Office secretary-general has picked Jula to replace Kanit Saengsuphan, whose tenure expired in August.
The EEC Policy Committee, which is headed by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, will convene a meeting soon to consider Jula’s nomination.
If the committee agrees with the nomination, the panel will define his role and salary before formally appointing him to the post, crucial for Thailand’s economic development, the source added.
Jula graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from Chulalongkorn University and a Masters (Maritime Law) from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. He got a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Southampton as well.
He has been working with the Transport Ministry throughout his tenure in government service. He started his career as the director of traffic and transport development division of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning in November 2002.
He used to be director-general of the Marine Department and the Airports Department. He was appointed director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand after the May 2014 coup and became the inspector-general of the Transport Ministry on December 1, 2020.