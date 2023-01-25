Chuwit’s cryptic allegation draws swift response from lottery CEO

Police are closing in on the network of Pannarong, also known as “Eddy”, who has allegedly operated an online gambling network for customers in Thailand and neighboring countries for several years, Chuwit wrote on Facebook.

Chuwit, a former massage parlour tycoon and politician, said an associate of Pannarong – whose nickname begins with the letter “n” – had been helping him launder money by selling lottery tickets.

Pannarong used the laundered money to buy three hotels in Tachileik, Myanmar, six houses in Poipet, Cambodia, a hotel in Nakhon Si Thammarat worth 200 million baht, and another in England worth 9 billion baht, Chuwit said.

After the post went viral, the CEO of Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform, Phantawat Nakwisut – whose nickname is “Not” – replied on Facebook.

“Let’s see how the truth turns out. If it turns out that I’m not the money launderer, then Mr. Chuwit should help me clear my name. I’m in a lot of trouble lately because of others’ allegations.” he wrote.

In December, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a probe into Kong Salak Plus after it posted sales of 18 billion baht last year. Earlier this month, Phantawat was summoned by the Department of Special Investigation over allegations his company received millions of baht from a money-laundering gang. Phantawat answered the summons. No charges have been filed against him or his company.

Police say Pannarong fled Thailand after authorities seized 1.8 billion baht of assets belonging to the network Myanmar drug lord Tun Min Latt last November.

Pannarong and another Thai national, Kallayawee Thiraprapawong, are suspected to be business associates of the Myanmar drug lord.