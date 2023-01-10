Whistleblower Chuwit reassured after talk with PM Prayut on triad case

The meeting came after Chuwit expressed frustration with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB)’s probe of the triad case, accusing MPB chief Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang of “not investigating matters that need investigating”.

Chuwit sparked the police investigation in November after revealing information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand. He blew the whistle following a police raid on a Bangkok nightclub linked to businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who is suspected of being a triad kingpin.

Tuhao later surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued for him, but denies any wrongdoing.