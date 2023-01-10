Whistleblower Chuwit reassured after talk with PM Prayut on triad case
Ex-massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuwit Kamolvisit said he has received personal assurances from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that justice will be done in the Chinese triad case.
Whistleblower Chuwit talked with the PM on the sidelines of an event to unveil Prayut as a United Thai Nation Party member on Monday evening.
The meeting came after Chuwit expressed frustration with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB)’s probe of the triad case, accusing MPB chief Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang of “not investigating matters that need investigating”.
Chuwit sparked the police investigation in November after revealing information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand. He blew the whistle following a police raid on a Bangkok nightclub linked to businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who is suspected of being a triad kingpin.
Tuhao later surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued for him, but denies any wrongdoing.
After meeting with Prayut at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Monday, Chuwit said the PM had vowed to deal with the triad case but said it would take time as procedures had to be followed.
Chuwit praised Prayut for his sincerity and readiness to hear comments from people.
"Today, I was satisfied after hearing from General Prayut," he said, adding that he would continue to help with the triad investigation.
"The PM also told me that he will punish suspects in the case if they are found guilty," Chuwit added.
