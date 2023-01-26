Cabinet okays draft Royal Decree on tackling cybercrime

Chaiwut said the draft allowed financial institutions and business operators to exchange details of accounts and financial transactions of their customers.

Telecom operators are allowed to exchange customers’ data with other operators, while the Royal Thai Police headquarters, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and authorised agencies must also have access to the data.

The draft also tasked the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) with establishing a database of registered users containing only data necessary for cybercrime investigation and prevention.

Financial institutions or business operators can temporarily suspend a transaction in case they detect suspicious activities or upon being instructed by investigating officials.

In case a complaint is filed by a victim, financial institutions or business operators must suspend the transaction immediately for up to 48 hours to allow the victim to lodge a police complaint. Officials must investigate the affected account or electronic wallet with seven days of receiving the complaint.