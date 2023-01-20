All SIM card holders required to verify themselves in new bid to fight cybercrime
Government agencies have been instructed to help protect people from becoming victims of cybercrimes.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has also instructed telecommunication operators to inspect the use of cross-country internet services and penalise those who misuse them.
The NBTC has also asked people who own a large number of SIM cards to verify themselves, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday.
According to NBTC’s instructions, the following steps will have to be taken:
• 8,000-plus people who own more than 100 SIM have until the end of January to verify their identities.
• 22,000-plus people who own more than 30 SIM cards have until the end of March to verify their identities.
• 380,000-plus people who own more than five SIM cards have until the end of June to verify themselves.
The Anti-Money Laundering Office has also launched a crackdown against criminals misusing bank accounts, Anucha added.
“Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry is working on a draft decree on prevention and suppression measures to tackle cybercrime effectively,” Anucha said.
He added that government agencies have also been instructed to build awareness of cybercrime in a bid to protect people and their properties.
People have been warned to avoid clicking on links sent to them via SMS, installing any suspicious apps and using unsafe phones to make financial transactions.
Studies show that cybercrime incurred damages worth up to 72.6 million baht in 2,069 cases in 2021. Thailand ranks sixth among Asia-Pacific countries in cybercrime, while Japan ranks the highest in ransomware.
