All SIM card holders required to verify themselves in new bid to fight cybercrime

According to NBTC’s instructions, the following steps will have to be taken:

• 8,000-plus people who own more than 100 SIM have until the end of January to verify their identities.

• 22,000-plus people who own more than 30 SIM cards have until the end of March to verify their identities.

• 380,000-plus people who own more than five SIM cards have until the end of June to verify themselves.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has also launched a crackdown against criminals misusing bank accounts, Anucha added.

“Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry is working on a draft decree on prevention and suppression measures to tackle cybercrime effectively,” Anucha said.

He added that government agencies have also been instructed to build awareness of cybercrime in a bid to protect people and their properties.