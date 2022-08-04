Thu, August 11, 2022

Police swing into action after 59,000 cybercrime complaints filed online in 4 mths

Almost 60,000 cases have been registered after police and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry launched a website four months ago to receive complaints about cybercrimes, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Ministry spokeswoman Noppawan Huajaiman said the website was launched on March 1 and by the end of last month 59,846 cybercrime complaints were filed.

She said police swung swiftly into action and have so far frozen accounts worth a huge 121 million baht.

Of the complaints, 31,047 were about financial fraud, such as luring victims to work online just to lose their money deposits, inviting victims to deposit money in exchange for loans, or losing money from forced investments, she said.

The second largest category were complaints about not receiving goods after paying for these online or not getting what was promised, Noppawan said.

The spokeswoman said it was much more convenient for victims of cybercrimes to file complaints via the www.ThaiPoliceOnline.com website.

After they lodge complaints, the victims receive a case ID and website administrators contact the complainants in a matter of just three hours.

The website also provides a way for complainants to monitor the progress of their cases, Noppawan added.

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

