Loan shark ads among 185 fake news items circulating: Digital Ministry

The centre, run by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (MDES), said it identified 185 items of fake news among almost 12 million (11,864,545) messages screened from July 15-21.
It reported an increase in the number of fake messages from an informal loan operator claiming certification by the Business Development Department.
MDES also highlighted high social media interest in a Line scam to borrow money, and call centre gangs cheating victims with fake promises of undelivered parcels.
The latest 10 most popular items of fake news are:
MDES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn was accused on Wednesday during the censure debate of failing to combat the wave of cybercrime.
Pheu Thai Party MP for Loei Saran Timsuwan accused Chaiwut of protecting the government's stability at the expense of the country’s economy and citizens, leaving them prey to cybercriminals.
Chaiwut denied the accusation, saying every country faced similar issues in the internet era and Thailand had established several agencies to combat cybercrime.
Meanwhile, MDES advised people to be cautious about information received via social media, urging them to report anything suspicious to the Anti-Fake News centre.
Published : July 23, 2022
