Loan shark ads among 185 fake news items circulating: Digital Ministry

The centre, run by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (MDES), said it identified 185 items of fake news among almost 12 million (11,864,545) messages screened from July 15-21.



It reported an increase in the number of fake messages from an informal loan operator claiming certification by the Business Development Department.



MDES also highlighted high social media interest in a Line scam to borrow money, and call centre gangs cheating victims with fake promises of undelivered parcels.