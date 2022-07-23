Thu, July 28, 2022

Loan shark ads among 185 fake news items circulating: Digital Ministry

Loan-shark adverts were among almost 200 items caught in the net of the Anti-Fake News Centre this week.

The centre, run by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (MDES), said it identified 185 items of fake news among almost 12 million (11,864,545) messages screened from July 15-21.


It reported an increase in the number of fake messages from an informal loan operator claiming certification by the Business Development Department.


MDES also highlighted high social media interest in a Line scam to borrow money, and call centre gangs cheating victims with fake promises of undelivered parcels.

The latest 10 most popular items of fake news are:

 

  1. Business Development Department licensing Antrika Damnoenchom to offer informal online loans.
  2. Thailand Post officials calling people to inform them about undelivered parcels.
  3. Line app scammers pretending to be famous people or high-ranking officers to borrow money.
  4. Revenue Department demand for all monks to pay tax through their temple’s account.
  5. Fake Government Housing Bank officials asking bank account details to transfer 2,000 baht.
  6. PTT Station selling refuelling cards at the special price of 890 baht.
  7. Krung Thai offering generous loans of 100,000 baht with installment payments of 300 baht per month via Line @095vlabw.
  8. People who haven't had a third vaccine shot can't see a doctor.
  9. Ma Waeng Nok herb (Solanum nigrum) can treat cervical cancer.
  10. New type of banknote is fake and is not legal tender.

MDES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn was accused on Wednesday during the censure debate of failing to combat the wave of cybercrime.


Pheu Thai Party MP for Loei Saran Timsuwan accused Chaiwut of protecting the government's stability at the expense of the country’s economy and citizens, leaving them prey to cybercriminals.


Chaiwut denied the accusation, saying every country faced similar issues in the internet era and Thailand had established several agencies to combat cybercrime.


Meanwhile, MDES advised people to be cautious about information received via social media, urging them to report anything suspicious to the Anti-Fake News centre.
 

