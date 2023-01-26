Thai FDA recalls Korean instant noodle brand to test for chemical

FDA deputy secretary-general Withit Saritdeechaikul told a press conference that the agency had recalled instant noodles of the Nongshim Shin Ramyun Black Bowl (Tofu Kimchi) brand for testing.

The recall follows an announcement by Taiwan’s FDA that it had detected a dangerous level of ethylene oxide in the brand’s seasoning packet.

Withit said Taiwanese officials found that the ethylene oxide in the noodles’ seasoning reached an unsafe level of 0.075 milligrams per kilogram.