Thai FDA recalls Korean instant noodle brand to test for chemical
The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 3,040 instant noodle cups imported from South Korea to test whether they are contaminated with a herbicide, it announced on Thursday.
FDA deputy secretary-general Withit Saritdeechaikul told a press conference that the agency had recalled instant noodles of the Nongshim Shin Ramyun Black Bowl (Tofu Kimchi) brand for testing.
The recall follows an announcement by Taiwan’s FDA that it had detected a dangerous level of ethylene oxide in the brand’s seasoning packet.
Withit said Taiwanese officials found that the ethylene oxide in the noodles’ seasoning reached an unsafe level of 0.075 milligrams per kilogram.
The Korean noodle brand was imported twice by Pro Thai Co Ltd – 480 cups with an expiry date of February 4 and 2,560 cups that expire on May 8 – the FDA found.
Withit said all the imported noodle cups of the brand had been recalled for testing.
The FDA will inform the public as soon as it receives the results of its tests for the dangerous chemical, he said.