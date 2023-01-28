Bangkok coordinates with neighbouring provinces to control air pollution, urges companies to allow working from home

“However, dust levels should return to normal on Saturday or Sunday,” he added.

PM2.5 is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres in diameter and can be harmful for people with chronic lung disease.

The governor said that BMA has been urging neighbouring provinces to monitor pollution sources, including factories and construction sites as well as control the burning of garbage by homeless people in city areas, which is contributing to the rising level of fine dust particles in the air.

“We have urged more than 30 private companies to implement the work-from-home approach to help reduce pollution from workplaces and traffic,” Chadchart added. “All parties should work together to bring down the dust, as well as prepare for a spike due to changes in weather conditions.”

Separately, the governor said the city’s public health system is ready for foreign tourists who have been pouring into Thailand since the start of the year.

“Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are low and we should have no shortage of hospital beds. Besides, most foreign tourists have insurance for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals or hospitals in other provinces,” Chadchart added.

As for the lack of parking space at tourist attractions due to a surge in tour buses, he said the BMA will provide shuttle or feeder buses to cover tourists and commuters during peak hours.

“The city has also made improvements in congested areas, such as Sanam Luang, where an underground tunnel for pedestrians has been built to reduce crowds on road surfaces,” Chadchart added.