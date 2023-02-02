Govt offers leniency for political prisoners as hunger-strikers hospitalised

Minister Somsak Thepsutin was responding to opposition questions about the deteriorating health of two young jailed female activists.

Twenty-year-old Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, 23, launched a hunger strike last month to demand the release of all political prisoners and the repeal of lese majeste and sedition laws.

At least 1,888 people have been prosecuted for political activity since the latest wave of youth-led pro-democracy protests began in 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Tantawan and Orawan were charged with defaming the royal family after they conducted a public opinion poll on royal motorcades. They revoked their own bail on January 16 and began a hunger strike. On January 20 they were sent to the Department of Corrections hospital after their conditions deteriorated.