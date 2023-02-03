Agency training 25,000 Thai content creators and online influencers

The courses will provide students with the skills and knowledge required to pursue new careers as digital content creators and influencers, the agency’s president, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, said at the launch of the project on Thursday.

The project is called Connexion.

The swift growth of Thailand's e-commerce industry is creating lucrative opportunities for skilled content creators and influencers, Nuttapon said.

The Connexion platform will offer two courses: digital content creating and digital influencing. The courses are divided into three levels and are expected to draw about 25,000 students from across the country.

Industry experts will teach both theoretical and practical skills, and at least 200,000 stories and product reviews will be generated by the project, Nuttapon said.

Six roadshows in six regions will be held to raise awareness of the emerging sector, he said.

Students who create outstanding work will participate in the project's exhibition phase, where they will have the opportunity to present their work to a panel of judges and possibly become a rising star online.

The project will provide opportunities for further promotion and potential collaboration with leading Thai and international companies, Nuttapon said.