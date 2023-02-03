Hua Hin will be one of Thailand’s 30 smart cities, minister says

Initial investment of more than 60 billion baht from the public and private sectors will be spent on developing the smart cities, he said, adding: “More investment value will be created in the future.”

Thailand is developing its digital infrastructure to create smart cities to help the quality of life, the minister said.

Chaiwut and senior ministry officials travelled to Prachuap Khiri Khan province to discuss the Hua Hin Smart City project.

He met the provincial governor, Sathian Charoenrien, and representatives from relevant agencies to discuss preparations for developing Hua Hin Smart City, Chaiwut said. The project will promote equality among local residents and help the resort handle the rise in domestic and foreign tourists, he added.