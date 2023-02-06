Leisure/entertainment activities are not biggest source of Covid infection: study

Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University cited a recent study in England and Wales that showed the two most common reasons for infections were leaving home for work (17%) and public transport (12%).

The study of 11,413 samples found that essential activities (work and public transport) carried the greatest risk and were the dominant contributors to infections, said Thira in a Facebook post.

Non-essential indoor activities (hospitality and leisure) increased risk but contributed less, said the study, which was published in the medical journal “Epidemiology and Infection” on December 7.

Outdoor activities carried no statistical risk and contributed to fewer infections.

As countries aim to “live with Covid”, mitigating transmission in essential and indoor venues becomes increasingly relevant, the study concluded.

Thira, who is chief of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, advised people to continue to protect themselves against Covid-19 if they could not work from home. Wearing face masks in public places and washing hands regularly significantly reduces the risk of infection, he said.

“Also, increasing ventilation in your work environment will help prevent both the virus and PM2.5 fine dust,” he added.

“As Covid-19 is still spreading, the best practice is to protect yourself from infection and reinfection.”