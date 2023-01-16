Thailand’s Covid-19 hospitalisations drop, but deaths rise in 2nd week of 2023
Though fewer people have been hospitalised for Covid-19 during the second week of this year, the number of deaths has risen, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday.
According to DDC, 969 people were hospitalised for Covid between January 8 and 14, averaging 138 patients per day. This was slightly lower than the 997 patients hospitalised in the week of January 1-7, which averaged about 142 patients per day.
So far this year, 1,966 patients have been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, the second week of this year saw 65 deaths from Covid, or approximately nine deaths per day, compared to 58 deaths in the first week or about eight deaths per day. So far this year, 123 people have died from Covid-19.
DDC said 322 Covid patients are being treated for lung infections and 203 of them are on ventilators.
As of January 14, the Public Health Ministry has administered 144.463 million doses of Covid vaccines, of which 57.1 million are first doses, 53.66 million second doses and the rest boosters.