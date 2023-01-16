Thailand’s Covid-19 hospitalisations drop, but deaths rise in 2nd week of 2023

According to DDC, 969 people were hospitalised for Covid between January 8 and 14, averaging 138 patients per day. This was slightly lower than the 997 patients hospitalised in the week of January 1-7, which averaged about 142 patients per day.

So far this year, 1,966 patients have been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, the second week of this year saw 65 deaths from Covid, or approximately nine deaths per day, compared to 58 deaths in the first week or about eight deaths per day. So far this year, 123 people have died from Covid-19.