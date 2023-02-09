Moscow shows its creative side during Bangkok Design Week

"After participation in Chiang Mai Design Week in December 2022, the Moscow industry continues to develop ties with the Thai creative and business communities," she said.

The objective of the event is to strengthen business and cultural ties between Thai and Russian creative communities. Russia is ready to cooperate with Thailand in other areas, such as boosting the potential of small- and medium-sized enterprises, and the development of the film and animation industry, Markova said.

"We believe that Thailand and Russia will continue strengthening ties to bring prosperity between the two countries," she said, adding: “Moscow’s participation in Bangkok Design Week is a new example of building an image of the Russian capital as a city with a spirit of innovation and creativity,”