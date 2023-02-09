Moscow shows its creative side during Bangkok Design Week
Moscow Creative Tech Highlights, an exhibition that aims to exchange Russia's innovations and creative technology with Thailand, is being held at Thailand Creative and Design Centre in Bangkok's Bang Rak district.
The "Created in Moscow" exhibition, organised by Creative Industries Agency (Moscow), is a part of Bangkok Design Week 2023, which is being held across the capital until Sunday.
Evgenia Markova, founder of JM Create and Connect Agency, said Thai-Russian relations in creative industries are experiencing a new phase of development.
"After participation in Chiang Mai Design Week in December 2022, the Moscow industry continues to develop ties with the Thai creative and business communities," she said.
The objective of the event is to strengthen business and cultural ties between Thai and Russian creative communities. Russia is ready to cooperate with Thailand in other areas, such as boosting the potential of small- and medium-sized enterprises, and the development of the film and animation industry, Markova said.
"We believe that Thailand and Russia will continue strengthening ties to bring prosperity between the two countries," she said, adding: “Moscow’s participation in Bangkok Design Week is a new example of building an image of the Russian capital as a city with a spirit of innovation and creativity,”
The exhibition features seven Russian products:
- Farrdi clothes made with carbon fibre: a unique, innovative material whose advantages are strength, lightness, flexibility, and high-temperature tolerance.
- Flari LED textiles: table linen and wall panels for atmospheric lighting with a set of electronics that provides light for several days on a single charge.
- SportDots: Innovative sportswear developed with unique dot compression technology.
- Octoglass: smart electrochromic glass with a unique technology that allows you to change the transparency of the glass.
- Surfancy: sensor systems that turn almost any surface into a touch screen.
- Brizr: technologically advanced masks -medical grade personal protective equipment).
- Personalised 3D digital characters: 3D digital character and content creation service that allows you to create a unique character to promote your business.
Apart from Moscow Creative Tech Highlights, other interesting innovations are being showcased by several government and private agencies across Bangkok as part of efforts to promote the capital’s creative economy.
Among the highlights are events in Charoenkrung-Talat Noi, Yaowarat, Samyan-Siam, Ari-Pradipat, Phra Nakhon-Pak Khlong Talat-Nang Loeng, Wongwian Yai-Talat Phlu, Khlong San, Bang Pho, Phrom Phong, and Kaset.