Phuket bus shooter kills himself during stand-off with police

Nawin (surname withheld) injured two passengers when he began shooting shortly after the bus left Phuket’s bus terminal in Mueang district for Phatthalung province.

The bus stopped after the incident and its passengers rushed out of it. The injured were later sent to hospital. Nawin remained on the bus.

Police said they did not know why he fired his gun. He remained on the bus as more than 30 armed police officers surrounded it.

Police escorted his aunt and grandmother to the scene in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.