Thai sniffer dogs become stars of earthquake rescue efforts

The female Golden Retrievers in the team from Urban Search and Rescue Thailand have become social media stars in Thailand because many Thais were unaware of the vital role sniffer dogs play in search and rescue missions.

Photos of seven-year-old Sierra and six-year-old Sahara have been shared widely on social media, along with an outpouring of concern for those affected by the catastrophe.

The team left Thailand on Thursday and started work on Saturday in Hatay, a southern Turkish province on the Mediterranean coast that borders Syria.

The temperature dropped to 2 degrees Celsius at their base. Both canines were put in sleeping bags to keep them warm while waiting to start their work.