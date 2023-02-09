Thai Red Cross donates to quake victims, asks public for help
The Thai Red Cross Society has promised to contribute 2 million baht (about US$60,000) to the relief efforts for victims of the earthquake that devastated large areas of Turkey and Syria on Monday.
Lt-General Dr Amnat Barlee, director of its Relief and Community Health Bureau, said on Thursday that the Thai Red Cross also welcomed donations from members of the public for the red crescent societies of Turkey and Syria, which are part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
Donations can be transferred to the Thai Red Cross Society’s account at Siam Commercial Bank (045-3-04637-0).
Amnat said he attended a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as representatives from the Thai Red Cross Society’s foreign relations division to discuss preparations to send assistance to Turkey and Syria.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving over 15,000 people dead and affecting millions more in both countries.
As of Thursday afternoon, the number of dead had reached 15,865 – 12,873 in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria.