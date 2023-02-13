3-airport rail link amendment ‘will not benefit CP-led consortium’

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is currently amending the contract the government signed with a Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group-led consortium in October 2019 to link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

Both parties have agreed the contract needs adjustment to ensure that CP’s subsidiary Asia Era One Co Ltd is properly compensated for reduced passenger volume on the Airport Rail Link during the Covid situation.

EECO’s special adviser, Kanit Sangsubhan, said SRT and EECO have been carefully considering the contract amendment to ensure the project can continue and the government retains benefit from it.

“The amendment is not aimed at benefiting the private partner, but to ensure that the project can go ahead and not affect other projects in the EEC,” he said.

Kanit, who is a former EECO secretary-general, said impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict – both of which occurred after the contract was signed – had caused the budget to rise by over 200 billion baht, prompting both parties to revise the contract to ensure the project’s bankability.