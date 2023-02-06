Thailand kick-starts delayed THB276.5-billion rail project to link 3 airports

SRT is currently amending the 276.5-billion-baht contract the government signed with a Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group-led consortium in October 2019 to link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

The contract with Asia Era One Co Ltd (formerly Eastern High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Co Ltd) is still pending as both parties are discussing compensation for reduced passenger volume on the Airport Rail Link during the Covid situation, said SRT governor Nirut Maneephan on Sunday.

Nirut said SRT is awaiting a green light from the government’s subcommittee for Eastern Economic Corridor Administration Policy, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, which will soon meet to find solutions to finalise the contract and initiate the project.

The subcommittee will also address other issues that could further delay the project, such as the structural overlap with the link from Don Mueang to the national rail hub at Bang Sue, and allocation of public waterways around Makkasan station.