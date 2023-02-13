110 immigration police officers suspected of helping Chinese gangsters, says Surachate

Surachate told a press conference that his investigative team had started filing complaints with police against the suspects and the process should be finished within this week.

Last month, Surachate said that 80 suspects, including three generals who were his former classmates from the police academy, were summoned to hear charges. The charges included malfeasance and demanding bribes.

A nationwide investigation was launched in November after former massage parlour tycoon-cum-politician Chuwit Kamolvisit provided information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand.