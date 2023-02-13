110 immigration police officers suspected of helping Chinese gangsters, says Surachate
The number of immigration police officers suspected of helping Chinese gangsters to stay illegally in Thailand has risen from 80 to 110, deputy National Police chief General Surachate Hakparn said on Monday.
Surachate told a press conference that his investigative team had started filing complaints with police against the suspects and the process should be finished within this week.
Last month, Surachate said that 80 suspects, including three generals who were his former classmates from the police academy, were summoned to hear charges. The charges included malfeasance and demanding bribes.
A nationwide investigation was launched in November after former massage parlour tycoon-cum-politician Chuwit Kamolvisit provided information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand.
The tip-off quickly led to an arrest warrant being issued for alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, a Chinese national who had gained Thai citizenship by marrying a senior Thai police officer.
Surachate reiterated on Monday that the alleged corrupt immigration officers were found to have issued student and other visas to some 3,000 Chinese nationals in the Northeast and more than 1,000 in the North from 2020-21, allowing them to stay in Thailand and engage in illegal operations.
He said some immigration officers had allowed their names to be registered as founding members of some foundations.
Regarding reports of some suspects complaining to the Royal Thai Police about facing unfair investigations, Surachate said he was ready to face a probe if the National Police chief sets up a panel to investigate him.
He said all of his work and operations were accountable and could be checked.