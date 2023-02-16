Kiatisuk says ex-Wild Boar Duangphet, who died in England, dreamt of playing for Thailand

During a Zoom conference, Kiatisuk, who is currently in Vietnam as coach of Hoang Anh Gia Lai football team, said Duangphet lost consciousness in his dormitory room on Sunday. He added that a teacher at the dormitory got him admitted in a hospital.

“On Tuesday, medical staff at the hospital told the Royal Thai Embassy in UK that Duangphet's breathing had stopped and his body was not responding to treatment," Kiatisuk said.

He said the embassy had informed Duangphet's parents, but they were waiting to know the cause of death.

Kiatisuk confirmed that Duangphet was healthy, as he had taken a physical examination before going to study abroad. Kiatisuk vowed to do his best to bring Duangphet's body back to Thailand.

"Duangphet went to England around September last year as he wanted to study at a university there,” he said.