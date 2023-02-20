No respite for Bangkokians as PM2.5 readings continue rising

The Bangkok Air Quality Centre also said it expects the air quality in 17 districts to hit unsafe levels on Tuesday. The 17 districts are Lak Si, Chatuchak, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Khlong Sam Wa, Minburi, Saphan Sung, Taling Chan, Bangkok Noi, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem and Bang Bon.

Air circulation in Greater Bangkok is expected to be low until Friday, before improving on Saturday and Sunday, the centre said.

People have been advised to prepare for bad pollution from Wednesday to Saturday. Those living in areas with bad air quality should stay indoors and check pollution levels before stepping outside.

Pollution in Greater Bangkok can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.

