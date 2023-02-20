No respite for Bangkokians as PM2.5 readings continue rising
Most of Bangkok was covered in a haze of hazardous air as of 7am on Monday, with 67 air-quality monitoring stations reporting high levels of PM2.5 pollution.
PM2.5 readings were between 49 and 77 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) in most parts of the capital. PM2.5 are dust particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter that can severely affect people with chronic lung and heart conditions.
Thailand’s safe standard for PM2.5 pollution is 50μg/m3, though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12μg/m3 or lower.
The top 10 most polluted areas in Bangkok as of 7am on Monday were:
• Lat Krabang Hospital (77μg/m3)
• Seacon Square shopping mall, Prawet (76μg/m3)
• Bueng Kum district office (75μg/m3)
• Big C shopping mall, Bang Na (75μg/m3)
• Khlong Sam Wa district office (74μg/m3)
• Bank of Ayudhya headquarters, Yannawa (72μg/m3)
• Thonburi Market (Sanam Luang 2), Thawi Watthana (71μg/m3)
• Bang Khen district office (70μg/m3)
• Lak Si district office (69μg/m3)
• Suk Sawasdee Market, Bang Bon (68μg/m3)
The Bangkok Air Quality Centre also said it expects the air quality in 17 districts to hit unsafe levels on Tuesday. The 17 districts are Lak Si, Chatuchak, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Khlong Sam Wa, Minburi, Saphan Sung, Taling Chan, Bangkok Noi, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem and Bang Bon.
Air circulation in Greater Bangkok is expected to be low until Friday, before improving on Saturday and Sunday, the centre said.
People have been advised to prepare for bad pollution from Wednesday to Saturday. Those living in areas with bad air quality should stay indoors and check pollution levels before stepping outside.
Pollution in Greater Bangkok can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.
