Chulalongkorn course using AI to turn students into ‘superhumans’

Asst Prof Voraprapa Nakavachara, an assistant rector who teaches the Digital and Innovative Economy course at the prestigious university, said she instructed her students to use ChatGPT to write fictional stories and use AI drawing programs, like Midjourney or Dall-E, to illustrate them.

The assignment is part of her goal to turn students into “superhumans”, she said in an interview on the Econ Connect YouTube channel on Tuesday. She pointed to the hero of “Iron Man” as an example of AI being used to transform people into superhumans. The movie’s hero uses an AI-generated program to surpass his physical limitations.

Students will learn how to work with AI and become aware of its limitations, Voraprapa said.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that was launched in November last year. It is built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3 family of large language models and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.