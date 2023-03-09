Avoid eight types of foods to prevent kidney disease
The Department of Health has advised Thais to avoid eight kinds of foods and ingredients that cause kidney disease.
They comprise:
- Foods with high sodium content, such as MSG, sauces, and seasoning powder;
- Processed meats such as sausages and ham;
- Foods that contain butter and cream, such as cake, pizza, and pastries;
- Foods with high phosphorus content, such as dairy products, animal innards, and dried prawn;
- Preserved foods, such as salted egg, fermented fish, and pickled vegetables;
- Foods with extra salt such as instant noodles;
- Fatty meats such as pork neck and beef tendon;
- High-cholesterol foods like fish eggs, squid, oyster, pork leg, and bakery products.
The department’s director-general, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said on Thursday that in order to prevent kidney disease people should reduce their consumption of salty, sweet and fatty food. Consumption of salt should be limited to no more than one teaspoon a day, and no more than six teaspoons each of sugar and oil.
March 9 was marked as World Kidney Day 2023. This year’s theme is “Kidney Health for All – preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable”.
In Thailand, there are 11.6 million people with chronic kidney diseases, and more than 100,000 of them need frequent dialysis, according to Dr Suwannachai.
He also cited the United States Renal Data System annual report in 2018, which stated that Thailand was in the top five countries with the highest incidence of treated end-stage kidney disease – the last stage of long-term (chronic) kidney disease.
The director-general suggested that people consume no more than 2,000mg of sodium per day, which equals a teaspoon. However, Thais tend to consume excessive sodium these days. It could be because they developed a taste for saltiness or they are unaware of high sodium content in many food products they eat, the doctor said.
He said consumption of salty food for a long time could also cause heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, in addition to chronic kidney disease.
“People should read the nutrition label to see the sodium content when they buy food products. They should opt for products with a 'Healthier Choice' label to help lessen the workload of their kidney and eventually prevent chronic kidney disease,” Dr Suwannachai said.