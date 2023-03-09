Avoid eight types of foods to prevent kidney disease

They comprise:

- Foods with high sodium content, such as MSG, sauces, and seasoning powder;

- Processed meats such as sausages and ham;

- Foods that contain butter and cream, such as cake, pizza, and pastries;

- Foods with high phosphorus content, such as dairy products, animal innards, and dried prawn;

- Preserved foods, such as salted egg, fermented fish, and pickled vegetables;

- Foods with extra salt such as instant noodles;

- Fatty meats such as pork neck and beef tendon;

- High-cholesterol foods like fish eggs, squid, oyster, pork leg, and bakery products.

The department’s director-general, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said on Thursday that in order to prevent kidney disease people should reduce their consumption of salty, sweet and fatty food. Consumption of salt should be limited to no more than one teaspoon a day, and no more than six teaspoons each of sugar and oil.

March 9 was marked as World Kidney Day 2023. This year’s theme is “Kidney Health for All – preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable”.