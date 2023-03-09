Miss Jumbo Queen pageant participants engage in activities for elephant welfare

Not surprisingly, "Pang Orathai" triumphed over the six jumbo queens.

Miss Jumbo Queen will be organised for the sixth consecutive year to celebrate the variety in women’s beauty and to enhance tourism in Korat, the organisers said.

The preliminary rounds of the competition will be held in six regions of Thailand, and the final round will be organised at The Mall Korat.

The competition allows women and ladyboys weighing more than 80 kilograms to demonstrate their potential and abilities.

Since the direct Thai translation of the contest name is "Miss Daughter of the Elephant”, the contestants are also participating in public activities for society, such as assisting elephants suffering from abuse, hard labour, and sick elephants across the country.

The winner of the pageant will get 300,000 baht.