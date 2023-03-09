Miss Jumbo Queen pageant participants engage in activities for elephant welfare
An eating contest between a group of six jumbo queens and a younger elephant, "Phang Orathai”, from Surin province was among the highlights of a press conference on Thursday at The Mall Korat to announce the plus-size beauty pageant, "Miss Jumbo Queen 2023”.
Not surprisingly, "Pang Orathai" triumphed over the six jumbo queens.
Miss Jumbo Queen will be organised for the sixth consecutive year to celebrate the variety in women’s beauty and to enhance tourism in Korat, the organisers said.
The preliminary rounds of the competition will be held in six regions of Thailand, and the final round will be organised at The Mall Korat.
The competition allows women and ladyboys weighing more than 80 kilograms to demonstrate their potential and abilities.
Since the direct Thai translation of the contest name is "Miss Daughter of the Elephant”, the contestants are also participating in public activities for society, such as assisting elephants suffering from abuse, hard labour, and sick elephants across the country.
The winner of the pageant will get 300,000 baht.
The press conference was attended by Samart Suwanmanee, permanent secretary of Nakhon Ratchasima province, Katesiree Somboonsilp, deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Nakhon Ratchasima office, Jitravadee Chutimantanon, president of the Miss Jumbo Queen Contest, Preecha Limua, general manager of The Mall Ratchasima Co Ltd and contest sponsors.
Jitravadee said that the contestants this year would help raise funds for a project "Bringing elephants back to their homeland”.
"With the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Nakhon Ratchasima province, all contestants in the final round will be presented 'Pak Thong Chai' silk, one of the Korat’s identities, along with experiencing Korat’s local wisdom during the contest period," said Jitravadee.
Those interested in taking part in the contest, can purchase an application form at https://www.facebook.com/thidachangThailand/. Or follow the news on Facebook fan page: The Mall Korat
