Police seize over 80 million baht worth of e-cigarettes

It is a violation of the Customs Act to have or smoke a vaping device, according to Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 commander Maj-General Chatpuntakan Klaiklueng.

People found in possession of the devices face up to five years in prison as well as a fine of four times the value of the vaping device. Smoking e-cigarettes in public also violates the Tobacco Control Law.

“I would like to tell e-cigarette smokers that smoking is not only harmful to their health but also illegal,” Chatpuntakan said.

Both e-cigarettes and their liquid refills are illegal in Thailand. It is not, however, difficult to find vaping devices and refills on sale across the country.

Foreign tourists can become easy prey for corrupt police officers who demand bribes in exchange for turning a blind eye to possession of e-cigarettes. In January, Taiwanese actress Charlene An accused seven Bangkok policemen of extorting 27,000 baht from her and her friends for possession of vaping devices.