Thailand’s 9 reasons for banning e-cigarettes

The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease recommends that low- and middle-income countries such as Thailand ban the sale of e-cigarettes, arguing these countries lack the ability and resources to regulate them properly.
Policies on e-cigs vary across the world, with many health authorities choosing regulation rather than bans. They claim that e-cigarettes can help people quit or cut down tobacco smoking that causes millions of lung cancer deaths each year.
The Department of Disease Control’s nine reasons for maintaining the ban are as follows:
1. Electronic cigarette manufacturers target children and youths.
2. E-cigarettes are a source of regular smoking among children and youth.
3. E-cigs are dangerous and harm your health.
4. Nicotine is addictive and more dangerous than commonly thought.
5. E-cigarettes do not help you quit smoking.
6. E-cigarettes do more harm than good to society.
7. Legalising e-cigarettes would leave Thailand’s tobacco controls lagging.
8. Banning the sale of e-cigs is an important measure to protect children from exploitation.
9. Everyone should stick to a "safety first" policy, as Thai people’s lives are too valuable to risk.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
