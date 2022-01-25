Thailand’s 9 reasons for banning e-cigarettes

The Department of Disease Control’s nine reasons for maintaining the ban are as follows:

1. Electronic cigarette manufacturers target children and youths.

2. E-cigarettes are a source of regular smoking among children and youth.

3. E-cigs are dangerous and harm your health.

4. Nicotine is addictive and more dangerous than commonly thought.

5. E-cigarettes do not help you quit smoking.

6. E-cigarettes do more harm than good to society.

7. Legalising e-cigarettes would leave Thailand’s tobacco controls lagging.

8. Banning the sale of e-cigs is an important measure to protect children from exploitation.

9. Everyone should stick to a "safety first" policy, as Thai people’s lives are too valuable to risk.