Sukhumbhand faces corruption charges over BTS Green Line concession
Former Bangkok governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra was among the 13 individuals and entities accused of irregularities in the contract allowing the operation of the BTS Green Line until 2042.
Also accused are Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings, parent company of the Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System Co (BTSC), and BTSC chief executive Surapong Laoha-Unya.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) decided on Friday to press charges against 11 people, plus BTSC and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). They are all accused of corruption and malpractice related to the 190-billion-baht contract signed on May 8, 2012, between Bangkok's investment arm Krungthep Thanakom (KT) and BTSC.
This contract allowed BTSC to operate and maintain the Green Line, including the On Nut-Bearing, Saphan Taksin-Wongwian Yai, Mor Chit-On Nut and National Stadium-Saphan Taksin sections until 2042.
“All suspects are accused of violating the act on participation in state undertakings BE 2535 [1992] and offences relating to the submission of bids to state agencies BE 2542 [1999]," NACC said.
The contracts to operate the sections were originally due to expire in 2029. However, KT and BTSC signed a deal extending it by another 13 years to 2042.
Also implicated in the case are former deputy Bangkok governor Theerachon Manomaipiboon, former KT chairman; former KT chairman Prapanpong Vejjajiva; former KT executive Amorn Kitchawengkul; former city clerk Charoenrat Chutikan; former deputy city clerk Ninnart Chalitanont; former directors-general of the BMA Traffic and Transport Department Jumpol Sumpaopol and Thana Wichaisarn; and head of the BMA Transport Division Krit Kiatpanachart.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had Sukhumbhand removed as Bangkok governor in October 2016 for allegedly misspending state funds. He was replaced by his deputy Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang.
The BMA currently owes BTSC 40 billion baht for operating the Green Line extensions and though the court ordered BMA to pay part of the sum, it is still unclear how this dispute will be resolved.
