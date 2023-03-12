Sukhumbhand faces corruption charges over BTS Green Line concession

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) decided on Friday to press charges against 11 people, plus BTSC and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). They are all accused of corruption and malpractice related to the 190-billion-baht contract signed on May 8, 2012, between Bangkok's investment arm Krungthep Thanakom (KT) and BTSC.

This contract allowed BTSC to operate and maintain the Green Line, including the On Nut-Bearing, Saphan Taksin-Wongwian Yai, Mor Chit-On Nut and National Stadium-Saphan Taksin sections until 2042.

“All suspects are accused of violating the act on participation in state undertakings BE 2535 [1992] and offences relating to the submission of bids to state agencies BE 2542 [1999]," NACC said.

The contracts to operate the sections were originally due to expire in 2029. However, KT and BTSC signed a deal extending it by another 13 years to 2042.