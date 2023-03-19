Taxi driver banned from Suvarnabhumi Airport for taking Taiwanese visitor for a ride

The driver allegedly charged her 1,200 to 1,500 baht.

The cost by meter is about 300 baht.

Besides being banned from the airport for life, he may lose his license to operate a taxi.

Airport management said on Sunday that the unnamed taxi driver had been using a fake list of fares that used flat rates per destination.

All taxi drivers picking up passengers at the airport are required use meters to calculate fares, airport management said.