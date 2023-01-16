Bangkok taxi fares to start rising from today

The flag-fall for ordinary taxis remains at 35 baht but the fare for subsequent kilometres has been increased by 1 baht.

The new fares for metered taxis in Bangkok are as follows:

• 6.5 baht/km for kilometres 2-10

• 7 baht/km for kilometres 11-20

• 8 baht/km for kilometres 21-40

• 8.5 baht/km for kilometres 41-60

• 9 baht/km for kilometres 61-80 (unchanged)

• 10.50 baht/km for kilometres 81 and above (unchanged)

The charge for traffic congestion and when the vehicle travels at less than 6km/hour has been increased by 1 baht to 3 baht per minute.

Call taxis will cost an additional 20 baht in service fees, while taxis to and from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports will cost an additional 50 baht.

Also, the flag-fall for large cabs will rise to 40 baht.

