Bangkok taxis become more expensive with fares now starting at THB40

The ministry updated Bangkok taxi fares for the first time since 2014 to reflect the current economic and social situation, the announcement said.

Now, the flag down rate is 40 baht, up from 35 baht, and the fare for subsequent kilometres has been increased by 1 baht until the 61st kilometre.

The new fares for metred taxis in Bangkok are as follows:

• 40 baht for the first kilometre

• 6.5 baht/km for kilometres 2-10

• 7 baht/km for kilometres 11-20

• 8 baht/km for kilometres 21-40

• 8.5 baht/km for kilometres 41-60

• 9 baht/km for kilometres 61-80 (unchanged)

• 10.50 baht/km for kilometres 81 and above (unchanged)

The charge for traffic congestion and when the vehicle travels at less than 6km/hour has been increased by 1 baht to 3 baht per minute.

Call taxis will cost an additional 20 baht in service fees, while taxis to and from Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports will cost an additional 50 baht.