Akara’s gold-mining operations back in full swing under new 10-year concession

The mine was shut down in January 2017 by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, then head of the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Prayut invoked his absolute powers under Section 44 of the Constitution to halt operations, citing pollution and environmental damage caused by the mine.

This triggered an international arbitration lawsuit between Kingsgate Consolidated and the Thai government. Thailand stands to pay over 25 billion baht in compensation if it loses the case.

So, to mitigate losses, the government recently agreed to let Akara Resources, previously Akara Mining, resume operations.

Kingsgate, meanwhile, reported to the Australian Securities Exchange that it has received four mining leases from the Thai government to resume operations at the mine.