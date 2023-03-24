10 trains will be added to North and Northeast routes for Songkran, railway agency says
Ten more trains will be added on the northern and northeastern routes for Bangkok residents visiting and returning from their hometowns during the Songkran festival, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Friday.
Five additional trains will run on April 11 and 12 and another five on April 16 and 17, said SRT director of public relations Ekarat Sriarayanphong.
The SRT will also add carriages to other trains and accelerate maintenance so they can carry more passengers.
"This move will enable SRT to support up to 100,000 passengers per day from April 11-17," Ekarat said, adding that no passengers will be left behind.
The SRT will suspend four trains operating on day-trip routes and use their cars for the northern and northeastern routes for the holidays.
The 10 additional trains are:
Outbound on April 11
• Train No 977, departing Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 10.05pm and arriving in Ubon Ratchathani at 8.10am.
Outbound on April 12
• Express train No 5, departing Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 7.45pm and arriving in Chiang Mai at 8.10am.
• Train No 955, departing Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 10.50pm and arriving in Sila At station in Uttaradit at 7am.
• Train No 967, departing Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 9.45pm and arriving in Udon Thani at 7.40am.
• Train No 977, departing Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 10.05pm and arriving in Ubon Ratchathani at 8.10am.
Inbound on April 16
• Express train No 6, departing Chiang Mai at 6.55pm and arriving in Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 7.35am.
• Train No 934, departing Ubon Ratchathani at 7.30pm and arriving in Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 6.30am.
Inbound on April 17
• Train No 934, departing Ubon Ratchathani at 7.30pm and arriving in Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 6.30am.
• Train No 962, departing Sila At station in Uttaradit at 7.40pm and arriving in Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 3.40am.
• Train No 936, departing Udon Thani at 9.45pm and arriving in Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal at 7.50am.
For more information, contact the SRT hotline 1690 or visit its Facebook page facebook.com/pr.railway.