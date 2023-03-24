10 trains will be added to North and Northeast routes for Songkran, railway agency says

Five additional trains will run on April 11 and 12 and another five on April 16 and 17, said SRT director of public relations Ekarat Sriarayanphong.

The SRT will also add carriages to other trains and accelerate maintenance so they can carry more passengers.

"This move will enable SRT to support up to 100,000 passengers per day from April 11-17," Ekarat said, adding that no passengers will be left behind.

The SRT will suspend four trains operating on day-trip routes and use their cars for the northern and northeastern routes for the holidays.