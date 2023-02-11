Limited rides to Lopburi offered on Japan's Kiha 183 trains

The trips, available on February 11, 12, 18 and 19, will cost 599 baht and only 200 seats will be available each day.

The train leaves Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station at 12.15pm and arrives in the historic city of Lopburi at 2.45pm. The return trip starts at 8.30pm and ends in Bangkok at 11.05pm.

The trip includes a sightseeing tour of the historical area of Lopburi, which dates back over 3,500 years ago, as well as cultural performances and light-and-sound shows.

