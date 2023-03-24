Radioactive dust was not dumped in Prachinburi field, officials tell villagers

The about 100 sacks found in the field in tambon Hua Wa contained soil purchased in Chonburi province, not dust from the recycling plant, officials said.

People living near the field became alarmed because the sacks that recently appeared in the field looked like the ones used to store dust seized from a recycling plant where a stolen cylinder containing Caesium-137 had been melted.

Officials from the government’s atomic agency, the Office of Atoms for Peace, seized 24 tonnes of dust from the recycling plant’s furnace after the cylinder containing Caesium-137 was traced to it.