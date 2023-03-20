Thai nuclear agency keeping close watch after stolen Caesium-137 melted in a Prachinburi plant

The officials said the melting pot has a filtering system to trap the waste from the process so the contaminated dust does not leak into the environment.

The officials said that the OAP was in control of the situation by prohibiting the transfer of the dust and has taken upon itself the task of disposing the dust of safely.

Permsuk said the red dust from the melting process was contained in 24 big bags. One of the bags was used to fill a land behind the factory but officials had retrieved the dust and also excavated contaminated soil for disposal.

“Please understand that the melting dust had limited contamination, which has been restricted and controlled by OAP specialists,” said Kitkavin Aram-aroon, chief of the emergency radioactive operation at the OAP.

“The Caesium-137 isotope has not leaked into the environment and will not affect the people in Si Mahapho, Kabin Buri and Prachin Buri. Please don’t panic. The situation is under control.”

OAP officials also checked all the workers who had taken part in the melting process, and did not find any radioactive contamination on them, the press conference was told.

The OAP on March 10 alerted the Civil Disaster Prevention and Mitigation about the stolen radioactive canister from the National Power Plant 5 A.

Initially, officials launched massive searches for the canister, which was five inches wide and eight inches long and weighed about 25 kilograms in the power plant and around the area. They also searched shops in the area that buy metal scraps.

The radioactive canister had been in use for 28 years. The Prachinburi police chief said it was definitely stolen from its container and did not fall off by accident.

Officials have been checking steel factories in the province, 150 kilometres east of Bangkok, since a cylinder of caesium-137 was discovered missing from a coal-fired power plant in Sri Maha Pho district on March 10.

On March 17, officials checked the Yong Shing Steel (Thailand) metal recycling plant in Tambon Hua Wa in Si Maha Pho.

Then on Sunday, officials checked four other recycling plants, Chao Steel Industry, KPP Steel, TSB Steel and Sing Thai Steel.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Chemistry, on Monday called on the authorities to reveal the full truth on the level of contamination in the red dust.

He said the red dust was caused by the normal process of melting of metal scraps but it would be very dangerous to humans if the dust was contaminated with a high level of radioactivity.

Jessada said it would be dangerous if the dust leaked during the melting process and the radioactive chemicals might also be melted into the process piece of metal.