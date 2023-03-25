Heavy fighting in Myanmar forces closure of border checkpoint in Tak province

Authorities in Myawaddy township, opposite Tak’s Mae Sot district, asked their Thai counterparts to temporarily close the border after Karen troops and members of the People's Defence Force (PDF) fighting against Myanmar’s military junta, raided a local government office and killed police officers in the early hours of Saturday.

Township authorities urged Thai officials to prevent Thai nationals and foreigners from crossing the border into Myanmar while fighting was underway.

Myanmar nationals crossing into Thailand in the morning for supplies were allowed to return normally although they will be prevented from entering Thailand on Sunday, officials said.

An official at the Tak Immigration Checkpoint said the checkpoint’s closure was temporary.