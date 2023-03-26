Border crossing reopens in Tak after Myanmar troops repel resistance forces

On Saturday, the immigration checkpoint located at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Ban Rim Moei village was shut following heavy fighting as Myanmar soldiers battled Karan troops and members of the People’s Defence Force (PDF).

Authorities in Myawaddy urged Thai officials to prevent Thai nationals and foreigners from crossing the border into Myanmar while fighting was underway.

One day later, Myawaddy authorities informed their Thai counterparts that travel could resume after PDF forces had been driven from the buildings in Myawaddy economic zone they had seized control of on Saturday.