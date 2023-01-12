Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge reopens three years after closure during Covid

Senior officials from both sides of the border took part in a ceremony held on the bridge to mark the reopening.

Tak Governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj joined his Myanmar counterpart U Zaw Tin at the long-awaited reopening of the bridge.

Among those attending the ceremony were customs officials, immigration officers, police and military officers, local administrators, public health officials, and local business leaders.

Local officials from Thailand and Myanmar had convened many meetings in preparation for the bridge’s reopening.