100-plus homes damaged by tropical storms in Isaan region

The department said 109 houses in 20 villages in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Roi Et were badly damaged.

In Nakhon Phanom, 67 homes in Muang, Tha Uthen, Na Wa and Si Songkhram districts were hit, while in Sakhon Nakon, 35 houses in Phon Na Kaew district were damaged. Meanwhile, storms affected seven homes in Roi Et’s Kaset Wisai and Thawat Buri districts.