100-plus homes damaged by tropical storms in Isaan region
Tropical storms damaged more than 100 houses in three provinces in the Northeast on Monday and early Tuesday, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department announced.
The department said 109 houses in 20 villages in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Roi Et were badly damaged.
In Nakhon Phanom, 67 homes in Muang, Tha Uthen, Na Wa and Si Songkhram districts were hit, while in Sakhon Nakon, 35 houses in Phon Na Kaew district were damaged. Meanwhile, storms affected seven homes in Roi Et’s Kaset Wisai and Thawat Buri districts.
Tropical storms also hit Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phimai district, with several trees falling over and blocking roads. The storm also damaged the roof of a school in subdistrict Bote.
The scope of the damage has yet to be determined by local officials before it is reported to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.