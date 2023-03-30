Bangkok kite fest launches at Iconsiam with aerial duels and dazzling displays

The ICONSIAM Summer Kite Playground 2023 will launch on Friday, transforming skies over the Chao Phraya River with weird and wonderful creations from around the country and abroad.

The third edition unreels until April 10 at River Park and is organised by Iconsiam, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, City Hall, and private partners.

Visitors will also be treated to stage performances and booths selling handmade kites and traditional Thai products.

Highlights to look out for include daily kite battles over the river as well as workshops on how to make and paint kites.

Kite newbies can also learn how to pilot and take care of their flying machine from experts at the fair.

From 5pm daily, kites equipped with LED lights will light up the sky with dazzling displays.