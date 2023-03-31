Doctors issue heatstroke warning as hot season grips Thailand
Doctors have warned people to look out for symptoms of heatstroke as temperatures rise across Thailand.
“As rising hot-season temperatures could hit 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, people who spend a long time outdoors could suffer from heatstroke,” said Dr Manas Phothaporn, deputy director of the Department of Medical Services on Thursday.
“People in risk groups include construction workers, farmers, soldiers, athletes, children under 5, seniors, and those with chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and hyperthyroidism,” he said.
Also at risk were people low on sleep and those who had consumed alcohol, he added.
The dangers were underlined on Friday when Samut Prakan tycoon Chonsawat “Ae” Asavahame died in hospital after collapsing from heatstroke at Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit on Thursday. He was just 54 years of age.
Heatstroke, also known as sunstroke, is a severe heat illness that results in a body temperature greater than 40C (104F), along with red skin, headache, dizziness, confusion, nausea, and elevated heart rate. If left untreated, the patient can lose consciousness and die, Dr Manas warned.
Heatstroke also has a potential for multi-organ dysfunction, with typical complications including seizures, rhabdomyolysis, or kidney failure.
Dr Kriangkrai Namsong, director of Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, added that people can prevent heatstroke by avoiding staying out in the sun for too long, and drinking at least 1 litre of water every hour.
“It also helps to wear light-coloured clothing that is breathable and not too tight. If possible, wear sunglasses, use an umbrella and apply sunscreen before leaving the house,” he said.
“Those who enjoy exercising outdoor should consider changing their schedule to exercise in the morning or evening.”
If you come across anyone suffering from heatstroke, get them immediately out of the sun and into the shade, Kriangkrai said. Have them lie down in a well-ventilated spot, elevate their feet, and wipe their neck, forehead, and armpits with a cloth dipped in cold water, while using a fan or air conditioner to bring the temperature down, he advised.
“Also have them drink plenty of water if they are conscious, and consider sending them to a hospital if the symptoms do not improve,” he said.