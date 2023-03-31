Doctors issue heatstroke warning as hot season grips Thailand

“As rising hot-season temperatures could hit 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, people who spend a long time outdoors could suffer from heatstroke,” said Dr Manas Phothaporn, deputy director of the Department of Medical Services on Thursday.

“People in risk groups include construction workers, farmers, soldiers, athletes, children under 5, seniors, and those with chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and hyperthyroidism,” he said.

Also at risk were people low on sleep and those who had consumed alcohol, he added.

The dangers were underlined on Friday when Samut Prakan tycoon Chonsawat “Ae” Asavahame died in hospital after collapsing from heatstroke at Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit on Thursday. He was just 54 years of age.

Heatstroke, also known as sunstroke, is a severe heat illness that results in a body temperature greater than 40C (104F), along with red skin, headache, dizziness, confusion, nausea, and elevated heart rate. If left untreated, the patient can lose consciousness and die, Dr Manas warned.

Heatstroke also has a potential for multi-organ dysfunction, with typical complications including seizures, rhabdomyolysis, or kidney failure.