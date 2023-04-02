Chiang Rai skies lit up with disquieting message: ‘We can’t breathe’

Phrases like "We Can’t Breathe", "Please Stop Burning" and "Save the North" were spelled out in Thai in the sky above the city by lights from drones.

Others spelled out the health impacts of air pollution: "We suffer from eye irritation" and "We suffer from sore throats".

Symbols and images were also created by drones, including facemasks and a pin with the name "Chiang Rai” on it.