Bangkok governor predicts high voter turnout in biggest election battleground

Bangkok is the May 14 general election’s biggest battleground with 33 MP seats up for grabs.

“I urge all MP candidates to do their part and follow the rules to make this general election a transparent and fair one,” said Chadchart, speaking during an inspection of the registration centre for party-list MP candidates at City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

He added that the city’s permanent-secretary and deputy will supervise the application process, which runs until Friday.

Chadchart said the atmosphere at the registration centre reminded him of when he registered as a governor candidate before the election on May 23, 2022.

He also backed more Bangkokians to come out and cast their vote for general election candidates on May 14.

Over 2.67 million Bangkokians voted in the Bangkok governor and council elections on May 23 last year – 60.7% of the city’s 4.4 million eligible voters.

Chadchart won by landslide with over 1.38 million votes, more than all the other candidates combined.