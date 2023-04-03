Bangkok governor predicts high voter turnout in biggest election battleground
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt believes city voting booths will be even busier for the upcoming general election than in the governor election last year.
Bangkok is the May 14 general election’s biggest battleground with 33 MP seats up for grabs.
“I urge all MP candidates to do their part and follow the rules to make this general election a transparent and fair one,” said Chadchart, speaking during an inspection of the registration centre for party-list MP candidates at City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.
He added that the city’s permanent-secretary and deputy will supervise the application process, which runs until Friday.
Chadchart said the atmosphere at the registration centre reminded him of when he registered as a governor candidate before the election on May 23, 2022.
He also backed more Bangkokians to come out and cast their vote for general election candidates on May 14.
Over 2.67 million Bangkokians voted in the Bangkok governor and council elections on May 23 last year – 60.7% of the city’s 4.4 million eligible voters.
Chadchart won by landslide with over 1.38 million votes, more than all the other candidates combined.
On Sunday, pro-democracy activists turned up at the registration centre for constituency MP candidates at Din Daeng’s Bangkok Youth Centre to demand the abolition of the lese majeste law.
The group was led by activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, who last month ended their 52-day hunger strike demanding the release of all political prisoners and the abolition of the lese majeste and sedition laws.
At least 1,888 people have been prosecuted for political activity since the latest wave of youth-led pro-democracy protests began in 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.
The peaceful protest was monitored by 170 police officers and 80 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration security guards, who will be stationed at the youth centre until the registration period ends on Friday at 4.30pm.