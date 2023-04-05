Police gun theft case closed as 23 civilians, 8 police officers charged

Surachate held a press conference at the Inquiry Official Association of Thailand at the Royal Thai Police Club to sum up the Pak Kret Police Station gun theft case in Nonthaburi.

The theft was believed to have take place gradually from 2017 until last year and during that period convicted Pol Senior Sgt-Major Chaovalit Pumkhajorn stole 160 pistols and rifles from the police station to sell to the civilian suspects.

Surachate said police have so far retrieved only 64 guns and are still trying to locate 96 others. About 20 stolen M16 assault rifles were believed to have been sold to an ethnic fighting group in a neighbouring country, he revealed.