Chiang Mai issues urgent work-from-home warning as PM2.5 soars even higher

In an urgent announcement issued on Friday morning, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn said officials who can work from home or online without impacting public services should be allowed to do so.

The announcement cited PM2.5 levels of between 112 and 398 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) in the previous 24 hours.

The safe level of PM2.5 in Thailand has been set at 50μg/m3, though the World Health Organisation (WHO) sets it at 12μg/m3.

PM2.5 is ultra-fine dust that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Chiang Mai again topped the rankings of the world’s most polluted cities on Friday. PM2.5 in the northern city measured 299.9μg/m3, according to air quality-monitoring website IQAir.

That figure was four times higher than the second-most polluted city in the world rankings, Karachi.