Songkran celebrations set to move into high gear across Thailand after 3 years of Covid

Many events have been scheduled to mark the Thai New Year in Bangkok and other major cities, including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Phuket.

The planned activities range from cultural shows and religious rites to musical events and international festivals.

Tourists from across the globe are expected to join millions of Thais in the world’s largest water fight and attend cultural and entertainment events.

This year’s long Songkran holiday break starts on April 13 and ends on April 17.

"The International Amazing Splash 2023" will be held by the Tourism Authority of Thailand from April 13-15 on Soi Chulalongkorn 5 and Stadium One in Bangkok.

The event features "International Caravan" and "Amazing Splash of the World" activities, as well as deejay shows and booths of international foods. There will also be demonstrations of traditional festivals from four countries – South Korea, India, China and Japan.