Songkran celebrations set to move into high gear across Thailand after 3 years of Covid
Full-scale Songkran celebrations can be expected this year across the Kingdom after three years of cancellations or restricted activities during the Covid-19 crisis.
Many events have been scheduled to mark the Thai New Year in Bangkok and other major cities, including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Phuket.
The planned activities range from cultural shows and religious rites to musical events and international festivals.
Tourists from across the globe are expected to join millions of Thais in the world’s largest water fight and attend cultural and entertainment events.
This year’s long Songkran holiday break starts on April 13 and ends on April 17.
"The International Amazing Splash 2023" will be held by the Tourism Authority of Thailand from April 13-15 on Soi Chulalongkorn 5 and Stadium One in Bangkok.
The event features "International Caravan" and "Amazing Splash of the World" activities, as well as deejay shows and booths of international foods. There will also be demonstrations of traditional festivals from four countries – South Korea, India, China and Japan.
The "Iconic Songkran Festival 2023" will be held at Bangkok’s Icon Siam luxury mall from April 11-17. Activities include cultural shows and a workshop on the making of objects relevant to Songkran, including perfumed powder and scented water.
"The Water Festival 2023" is scheduled for April 13-16 in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Phuket, with a focus on cultural activities.
“Siam Songkran Music Festival 2023: Siamystique” is planned for April 12-14 and 16 at Bangkok’s Urban Yard RCA, featuring EDM music.
“S2O Songkran Music Festival 2023” is scheduled for April 13-15 at Bangkok’s Live Park Rama 9.
“GCircuit Songkran the Big Bang 2023” will be held from April 13-16 at Centara Grand and Royal Orchid Sheraton hotels, featuring EDM music by international DJs.
“The Waterbomb Bangkok 2023” event is scheduled for April 13-14 at Thunder Dome in Nonthaburi province. There will be a concert of South Korean bands. The event is inspired by the Korea Waterbomb Festival.